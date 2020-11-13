Two drug peddlers held, imported wine recovered

Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown against drug peddlers across the district here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown against drug peddlers across the district here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers in premises of each police station. During the crackdown, Sadar Shujabad police arrested a notorious proclaimed offender namely Sajjad Rasool s/o Muhammad Razman. The arrested criminal was wanted to police in different cases from last nine years.

Police have unearthed a distillery and recovered 240 liter local made wine from his possession.

Meanwhile, Muhafiz Squad stopped a suspecious auto-rickshaw and arrested the notorious drug dealer Babar s/o Wazir. Police also recovered 102 bottles of imported wine from his possession. Police sources said that the criminal was going to deliver imported wine at different areas of the city and was wanted to police in various cases.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers with the concerned police stations.