Two drug peddlers held in bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Hasilpur police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Hasilpur took two suspects into custody and recovered 1,840 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ashfaq and Naveed.

The police have registered case against the accused and further probe was in process.