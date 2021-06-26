UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Peddlers Held In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

Two drug peddlers held in faisalabad

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A team of Sadr Jaranwala police raided and arrested Abrar Shah and Khursheed Bibi from a nearby villageand recovered 3.3 kg hashish and 300 gram heroin form their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Jaranwala Women From

Recent Stories

Two brothers held for violating copyrights of Hond ..

27 seconds ago

55 profiteers fined in faisalabad

28 seconds ago

KJP helps Abbottabad's entrepreneur to open online ..

31 seconds ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.33 million, ..

14 minutes ago

Qatari world 400m medallist Abdalelah Haroun dies ..

33 seconds ago

UVAS (ADTC) holds virtual seminar in connection wi ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.