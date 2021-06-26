Two Drug Peddlers Held In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.
A team of Sadr Jaranwala police raided and arrested Abrar Shah and Khursheed Bibi from a nearby villageand recovered 3.3 kg hashish and 300 gram heroin form their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.