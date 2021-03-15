UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Peddlers Held In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

Two drug peddlers held in kasur

The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to B-division police here on Monday,the team conducted raid and arrested two drug peddlers--Robbin Masih and Majid and recovered over 3 kg charas and heroine from their possession.

Separate cases were registered.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

IGP assures Shahzeb's father of justice dispensati ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FG ..

5 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

Russia Is Among Top Five Countries in Terms of Com ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Commission Begins Its Work on Constitut ..

9 minutes ago

EU Nations Mull Possibility to Start Talks With Pr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.