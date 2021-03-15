Two Drug Peddlers Held In Kasur
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:36 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
According to B-division police here on Monday,the team conducted raid and arrested two drug peddlers--Robbin Masih and Majid and recovered over 3 kg charas and heroine from their possession.
Separate cases were registered.