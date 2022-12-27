UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held In Police Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Two drug peddlers held in police crackdown

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Maki Shah police while conducting a raid held an accused Ubed Ali Gopang and recovered 6 bottles of wine.

In another raid, Naseem Nagar Police arrested Daniel peace with 4 wine bottles.

Police also recovered a Motorcycle and a car from suspects and registered cases against them under hudood ordinance.

Related Topics

Police Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

Latest 'Twitter File' Reveals Censorship of COVID- ..

Latest 'Twitter File' Reveals Censorship of COVID-19 Info Inconvenient to US Gov ..

4 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto to be remembered always for her sup ..

Benazir Bhutto to be remembered always for her supreme sacrifice: Chaudhry Nizam ..

4 minutes ago
 PM for fast-tack solarization of Federal Govt's bu ..

PM for fast-tack solarization of Federal Govt's buildings to slash costly fuel i ..

4 minutes ago
 Sanjrani pays condolence visit to Senator Dr Humay ..

Sanjrani pays condolence visit to Senator Dr Humayun's family in Islamabad

4 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates mother and child healthcare centre

DC inaugurates mother and child healthcare centre

12 minutes ago
 Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary observed

Benazir Bhutto's 15th death anniversary observed

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.