Two drug peddlers held in police crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Maki Shah police while conducting a raid held an accused Ubed Ali Gopang and recovered 6 bottles of wine.

In another raid, Naseem Nagar Police arrested Daniel peace with 4 wine bottles.

Police also recovered a Motorcycle and a car from suspects and registered cases against them under hudood ordinance.