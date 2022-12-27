Two Drug Peddlers Held In Police Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 09:27 PM
Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered wine and from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Maki Shah police while conducting a raid held an accused Ubed Ali Gopang and recovered 6 bottles of wine.
In another raid, Naseem Nagar Police arrested Daniel peace with 4 wine bottles.
Police also recovered a Motorcycle and a car from suspects and registered cases against them under hudood ordinance.