Two drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday rounded up two notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from their possession.

A police official said that Ratta Amral Police arrested Sarfraz and Basharat and recovered 2860 grams of Hashish from them.