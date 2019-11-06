UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 05:03 PM

Two drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday rounded up two notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from their possession.

A police official said that Ratta Amral Police arrested Sarfraz and Basharat and recovered 2860 grams of Hashish from them.

