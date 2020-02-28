Two drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:31 PM

Police Friday rounded up two alleged notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Police Friday rounded up two alleged notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police rounded up Safeer Khan alias Bohla for having 1260 grams of charas while Murree Police apprehended Muhammad Waseem Abbas and recovered 1300 grams of Charas from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses, spokesman added.

