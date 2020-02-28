Two drug peddlers held in Rawalpindi

Police Friday rounded up two alleged notorious drug peddlers after recovery of huge quantity of Hashish from their possession

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police rounded up Safeer Khan alias Bohla for having 1260 grams of charas while Murree Police apprehended Muhammad Waseem Abbas and recovered 1300 grams of Charas from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses, spokesman added.