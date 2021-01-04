UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:33 PM

District police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday

According to police spokesperson, during the ongoing drive against drug sellers in the district, Bhalwal Saddar police team headed by SHO Qaisar Elahi acting on a tip-off conducted raid at Chak 23-NB and arrested a drug seller Qamar Abbas and recovered 1.

50 Kg hashish from him.

Meanwhile, Sahiwal police team during its raid arrested a notorious drug pusher Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 1.330 Kg heroin from him.

Police registered separate cases against the accusedand started investigation.

