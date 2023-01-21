Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to police, Ugoki police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements detained Ali Raza and Khaliq with 2.

20 kg hashish, 50 grams of ice and an illicit weapon.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.