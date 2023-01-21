UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Two drug peddlers held in Sialkot

District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested two persons with narcotics and illicit weapons.

According to police, Ugoki police during a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements detained Ali Raza and Khaliq with 2.

20 kg hashish, 50 grams of ice and an illicit weapon.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Weapon

Recent Stories

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

8 outlaws arrested in Attock

31 seconds ago
 Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist at ..

Three Policemen critically injured in terrorist attack on Charsadda Police Post

32 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves Mina Zayed Fisherman’s Wharf developme ..

16 minutes ago
 7 beggars arrested in Sialkot

7 beggars arrested in Sialkot

31 minutes ago
 Sports festival inaugurated in Pasrur

Sports festival inaugurated in Pasrur

32 minutes ago
 'Every season counts now' says Djokovic as he make ..

'Every season counts now' says Djokovic as he makes Melbourne last 16

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.