Two drug peddlers held in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession in the precincts of Malazai police station.

According to a police spokesman, the district police was strictly pursuing zero tolerance policy against all types of crime and taking indiscriminate actions against anti-social elements.

The Malazai police station led by Rehmdil Khan arrested accused Latif ur Rehman son of Ghani ur Rehman resident of Amakhel and recovered 515 gram hashish, 35 gram Ice drug, one pistol and five cartridges from his possession.

In another action, the Malazai police arrested accused Asif son of Gul Rehman resident of Amakhel and recovered 40 gram of hashish from him.

The police registered separate cases against both accused.