Two drug peddlers held, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force nabbed two drug smugglers with huge quantity of narcotics near Millat Chowk here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, ANF team stopped a suspicious car near Millat Chowk on Sheikhupura road.

During search, 16.8kg hashish and 31.2kg opium was recovered from the car concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The drug peddlers who belonged to Jhang and Faisalabad were arrested and sent behind bars after registration of case against them under Anti-Narcotics Act.