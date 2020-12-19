Two Drug Peddlers Held, Narcotics Seized
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics.
According to police spokesperson, officials arrested a drug peddler, Muhammad Faizan, and recovered 1.240 kg hashish and Bhalwal police team held Asif and recovered 1.3kghashish.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused.