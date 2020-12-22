Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

District police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :District police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, during the ongoing drive against drug sellers in the district, Shahnikdar police team headed by SHO Nusrat Ali acting on a tip-off conducted raids at Chak 162-NB and 163-NB and arrested two drug peddlers-- Azhar Ameer and Muhammad Ramzan.

Police also recovered 1.5 kg hashish and 20 liter liquorfrom their possession.

Police had registered cases against the accused.