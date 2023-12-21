Two drug peddlers held, over 4kg hashish recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Civil Lines police claimed to have raided and arrested two notorious drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 4.5 kilogrammes of hashish from their possession on Thursday.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Civil Lines police station Mehboob Ullah along with his team raided and arrested two drug peddlers including Muhammad Adnan and Kalsoom alias Sheemi.

Case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.

