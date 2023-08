FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested two drug peddlers with 40-kg hashish near Chiniot Bazaar on Thursday.

They were identified as Maqsood Ahmed and Majid.