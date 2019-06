The police and CIA team arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogram heroin in separate raids in the city on Friday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The police and CIA team arrested two drug peddlers and recovered over four kilogram heroin in separate raids in the city on Friday.

According to the police, a crackdown was launched against drug peddlers by the task force of police and CIA which arrested Riyasat Ali and Amanullah.

The police also recovered 4.7kg heroin from their possession and registered separate cases against them.