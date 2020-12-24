UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held With Imported Wine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the Cantt police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested two notorious drug peddlers Naimat Maseh and Iqbal Maseh.

Police have also recovered 120 bottles of imported wine from their possession, police sources added.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug peddlers. Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt Mehtab Alam said that crackdown would continue against drug peddlers without any discrimination.

