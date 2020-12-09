UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession on Wednesday.

Police sources said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers in the district the team of Jhawariyan police station conducted raid at Kot Bhai Khan village and arrested two notorious drug pushers.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Imran and Amir Shahzad.

The team recovered 2.12 kg Hashish and 10 litres liquor from their possession.Separate cases were registered against the accused.

