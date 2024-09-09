Two Drug Peddlers Held With Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 09:08 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) District police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested two accused with narcotics.
SHO Kotwali police station along with police team detained two drug peddlers - Nadeem and Iqbal Masih with 3.100kg hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.
