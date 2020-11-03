UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Peddlers Held,2 Kg Hash Seized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers,the team of Cantt police station led by SHO Iqrar Abbas conducted raid at chak 49 NB and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish from them. They were identified as-- Azeem and Pervaiz.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

