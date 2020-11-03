Two drug peddlers held,2 kg hash seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers,the team of Cantt police station led by SHO Iqrar Abbas conducted raid at chak 49 NB and arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish from them. They were identified as-- Azeem and Pervaiz.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.