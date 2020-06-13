UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Peddlers Nabbed, Drugs Recovered

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:47 PM

Two drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to details, a police team led by SHO city police station Muzaffargarh Malik Khurrum raided and arrested drug peddlers namely Mulazim Hussain and Fazal Elahi.

The police have also recovered 180 kilograms Marijuana ( cannabis) from their possession.

District police officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of police team.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says Budget 2020-21 focuses to cope ..

12 minutes ago

Masood condemns unprovoked Indian shelling along L ..

16 minutes ago

Huawei Pakistan launched Online 5G and AI training ..

33 minutes ago

OPPO Launches the F15, the Super-Fast Phone is Now ..

37 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Slashing prices of motorcy ..

4 minutes ago

Gomal Varsity to provide best learning environment ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.