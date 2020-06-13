Two drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to details, a police team led by SHO city police station Muzaffargarh Malik Khurrum raided and arrested drug peddlers namely Mulazim Hussain and Fazal Elahi.

The police have also recovered 180 kilograms Marijuana ( cannabis) from their possession.

District police officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of police team.