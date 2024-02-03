Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Sentenced By Courts In Attock

February 03, 2024

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Two drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Saturday.

In the first case, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Pindigheb town of Attock sentenced to 10 years imprisonment besides imposing a fine over a drugs peddler who was arrested by Police during a raid at his narcotics den in the limits of Pindigheb Police station during 2023.

The convict Zahid Zaffar was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after the recovery of hashish from his possession. The judge of the special CNS court additional session Judge Qammar Uz Zaman pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 0.

1 million.

Moreover, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Fatehjang town of Attock sentenced to 9 years imprisonment besides imposing fine on a drugs peddler who was arrested by Police with drugs in the limits of Bhattar Police station in 2023.

Convict Faizan Awan was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of of hashish from his possession. The judge of the special CNS court additional session Judge Fatehjang Arsahd Iqbal pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 80 thousand.

