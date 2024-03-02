Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Saturday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Two drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Saturday.

In the first case, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) sentenced a drug peddler identified as Bilal Rehman, a native of Peshawar, who was arrested by police in a bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab at the Attock Khurd check post on GT Road during 2023. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 9-C of the CNSA, 1997, following the recovery of hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 0.

4 million.

Moreover, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced a drug peddler Sabit Khan to 9 years’ imprisonment besides imposing a fine. He was arrested by police with drugs while checking at the Attock Khurd check post on GT Road in 2023. The convict Sabit Khan, a native of Khyber Agency, was arrested under Section 9-C of the CNSA in 1997 after recovering hashish from his possession.

The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 80,000.

