Two Drug Peddlers Sentenced In Attock
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Two drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Saturday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Two drug peddlers were sentenced to different terms by different courts in Attock on Saturday.
In the first case, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) sentenced a drug peddler identified as Bilal Rehman, a native of Peshawar, who was arrested by police in a bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab at the Attock Khurd check post on GT Road during 2023. A case was registered against the suspect under Section 9-C of the CNSA, 1997, following the recovery of hashish from his possession.
The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 0.
4 million.
Moreover, a special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced a drug peddler Sabit Khan to 9 years’ imprisonment besides imposing a fine. He was arrested by police with drugs while checking at the Attock Khurd check post on GT Road in 2023. The convict Sabit Khan, a native of Khyber Agency, was arrested under Section 9-C of the CNSA in 1997 after recovering hashish from his possession.
The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording the statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 80,000.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah La ..
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body11 minutes ago
-
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private vehicles34 minutes ago
-
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF34 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challenges37 minutes ago
-
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers32 minutes ago
-
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur imposes ban on all kinds ..32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to remove encroachments from banks of Nullah Lai32 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges unity for national cause, rejects unrest politics32 minutes ago
-
Isolated hailstorm, rain turn weather pleasant in Lahore32 minutes ago