Two Drug Peddlers Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment In Taxila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Two drug peddlers were sentenced to 9 years imprisonment each by separate courts in Taxila on Monday.
According to police spokesman, the convicts, Muhammad Amir Khan and Aabid, were arrested by police in separate raids, with significant quantities of hashish recovered from their possession.
3.
10 kilograms of hashish were found from Muhammad Amir Khan and 1.38 kilograms of hashish were recovered from Abid.
He was also sentenced to 9 years imprisonment under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997 and fined Rs 80,000.
The judgments were pronounced by the special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila, after recording statements from witnesses and final arguments from both sides. Both convicts pleaded guilty to the charges.
Recent Stories
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adhering to Quaid’s principles key to prosperity: NA Speaker2 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced to 9 years imprisonment in Taxila2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Mohsin Naqvi9 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker commends Christian community's role in national development12 minutes ago
-
PM expresses deep grief, condolence over loss of lives in Turkiye mishap12 minutes ago
-
Seven held for pilfering electricity12 minutes ago
-
Cultural organizations gear up to mark Quaid Day with series of activities12 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Women University Swabi to review progress on establishment project12 minutes ago
-
Unity stressed to face challenges12 minutes ago
-
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before govt16 minutes ago
-
German cyclist praises Pakistan as peaceful, hospitable country21 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Christmas cake cutting ceremony22 minutes ago