Two drug peddlers sentenced to 9 years imprisonment in Taxila

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Two drug peddlers were sentenced to 9 years imprisonment each by separate courts in Taxila on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the convicts, Muhammad Amir Khan and Aabid, were arrested by police in separate raids, with significant quantities of hashish recovered from their possession.

10 kilograms of hashish were found from Muhammad Amir Khan and 1.38 kilograms of hashish were recovered from Abid.

He was also sentenced to 9 years imprisonment under Section 9-C CNSA, 1997 and fined Rs 80,000.

The judgments were pronounced by the special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila, after recording statements from witnesses and final arguments from both sides. Both convicts pleaded guilty to the charges.