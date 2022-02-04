UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Peddlers, Two Gutka Sellers Arrested

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Two drug peddlers, two gutka sellers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Two most wanted drug peddlers and two gutka sellers were arrested and huge quantity of drugs and hazardous gutka were recovered from possession of arrested accused in separate actions by Karachi Police on Friday.

According to officials, SITE police acting on a tip off arrested Afsar Khan while his accomplice Shadaab managed to flee from the scene.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari said that police also recovered 10kg fine quality hashish during the action.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested a most wanted drug peddler Asif alias Burger during patrolling near a graveyard. The police recovered one and a half kg hashish from his possession.

In another action two gutka sellers Naveed and Yousuf were arrested and over 7kg gutka was recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Drugs Fine SITE From

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

50 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivoâ€™s V23e? Letâ€™s Hear ..

3 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>