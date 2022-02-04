Two drug peddlers, two gutka sellers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Two most wanted drug peddlers and two gutka sellers were arrested and huge quantity of drugs and hazardous gutka were recovered from possession of arrested accused in separate actions by Karachi Police on Friday.

According to officials, SITE police acting on a tip off arrested Afsar Khan while his accomplice Shadaab managed to flee from the scene.

SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari said that police also recovered 10kg fine quality hashish during the action.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Hyderi police arrested a most wanted drug peddler Asif alias Burger during patrolling near a graveyard. The police recovered one and a half kg hashish from his possession.

In another action two gutka sellers Naveed and Yousuf were arrested and over 7kg gutka was recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.