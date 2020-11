(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them here on Friday.

The police also recovered 1.878kg hashish from Muhammad Nouman and 3.1kg heroin from the possession of Bilal Ali.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.