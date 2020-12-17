Two Drug Pushers Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore police arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday.
SP (Sadar) Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti constituted a special police team comprising officials of Nawab Town which conducted a raid and arrested the accused-- Haeeb and Husnain and also recovered 1.
8 kg charas from them.
Police registered a case against them and started furtherinvestigation.
SP (Sadar) said that campaign against drug pusher will continue.