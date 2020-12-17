Two drug pushers arrested

Lahore police arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore police arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday.

SP (Sadar) Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti constituted a special police team comprising officials of Nawab Town which conducted a raid and arrested the accused-- Haeeb and Husnain and also recovered 1.

8 kg charas from them.

Police registered a case against them and started furtherinvestigation.

SP (Sadar) said that campaign against drug pusher will continue.