UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Pushers Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:19 PM

Two drug pushers arrested

Lahore police arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore police arrested two drug pushers and recovered charas from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday.

SP (Sadar) Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti constituted a special police team comprising officials of Nawab Town which conducted a raid and arrested the accused-- Haeeb and Husnain and also recovered 1.

8 kg charas from them.

Police registered a case against them and started furtherinvestigation.

SP (Sadar) said that campaign against drug pusher will continue.

Related Topics

Lahore Police From

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Dec 2020

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen existing c ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Testing First Samples of Sputnik V Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Soviet Intel WWII Archives: Roosevelt Sought Domin ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leading efforts to preserve Arabic language, i ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates wins ‘Airline of the Year’ at Aviatio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.