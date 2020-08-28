Two drug pushers arrested: 2.5 kg charas recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Police,during a drive against drug traffickers, arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.5 kilograms charas from them.

According to police sources here on Friday, a police team of Mandi Usman Wala conducted raid at Sandan Khanwan and arrested Shakeel Ahmad and recovered 1131 grams charas from his possession.

The police also at a barricade at Adda Theh Shaikhum intecepeted one Sarfraz and recovered 1410 grams charas from him.

Police registered separate cases.