Two drug pushers arrested, 60 liters liquor recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Anaiyti police have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 60 liters of liquor from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a team of PS Anaiyti conducted raid at a den in Anaiyti area and arrested two drug pushers.

The police recovered 60 liters of liquor and items used for manufacturing of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were recognized as Imran and Dilshad. The Anaiyti police have lodged a case against the accused. Further probe was in process.