Two Drug Pushers Arrested, Hashish Recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The police have arrested two alleged drug pushers and recovered 425 grams hashish from their possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the police parties of PS Civil Lines and PS Hasilpur took two alleged drug pushers into custody and recovered 425 grams hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ali and Manzoor.

The police have registered cases against the accused. Further probe was in process.

