Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 2,470 grams of hashish from their possession during raids.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, the police teams of PS Sadar and PS Civil Lines have arrested two alleged drug pushers.

The police recovered 2,470 grams of hashish from their possession.

The police have registered cases against the accused and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further probe was in process.