Two Drug Pushers Arrested In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 02:14 PM

Two drug pushers arrested in Sargodha

Police on Thursday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said during ongoing operation against the criminals, the Quaid Abad Police team conducted raid at a house at 3 Marla Scheme NO.

1 and arrested an accused Muhammad Aslam and recovered 1 Gun double 12 bore, 1 repeater 12 bore , 1 Rifle 44 bore, machine gun and 63 Cartridges from his possession.

Police have also arrested a drug pusher Akram alias Kernal Qureshi and recovered 1250 gram Hashish from him.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.

