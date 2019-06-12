Two Drug Pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:20 PM
The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 2.630kg charas from their possessions
According to the police, PS Rangpura, on information, arrested Imran from Kanwan Latt village with 1.510kg charas.
Meanwhile, PS Niakapura intercepted Khalid near Pull Aik and recovered 1.120kg hashish.
The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.