Two Drug Pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two drugs pushers and recovered 2.630kg charas from their possessions.

According to the police, PS Rangpura, on information, arrested Imran from Kanwan Latt village with 1.510kg charas.

Meanwhile, PS Niakapura intercepted Khalid near Pull Aik and recovered 1.120kg hashish.

The police registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

