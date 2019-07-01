Two drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Monday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.440kg charas and 10 litre liquor from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.440kg charas and 10 litre liquor from them.

According to police, Pasrur police station conducted raid at Shahzada Phatak and arrested a drug pusher Nasr Hayat with 1.440-kg charas.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police arrested Nazeer from Khadam Ali road and recovered 10 litre liquor from him.

Police have registered cases against them.