Two Drug Pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:05 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Monday arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.440kg charas and 10 litre liquor from them.
According to police, Pasrur police station conducted raid at Shahzada Phatak and arrested a drug pusher Nasr Hayat with 1.440-kg charas.
Meanwhile, Civil Lines police arrested Nazeer from Khadam Ali road and recovered 10 litre liquor from him.
Police have registered cases against them.