Two Drug Pushers Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:33 PM

Two drug pushers arrested in Sialkot

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.520kg charas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 2.520kg charas.

PS City Pasrur managed to arrest Khalid from Mehr Town and recovered 1.340 kg chaars and PS Ugoki recovered 1.180kg hashish from Numan.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.

