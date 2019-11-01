Two Drug-pushers Arrested In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:58 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) The police on Friday arrested two alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.620-kg charas from them.
The Police sources said Sadr police station, during routine patrolling, intercepted one Raheel near village of Pacci Kotli and recovered 1.
400-kg charas from him.
Meanwhile, Bambanwala police station arrested Arbaz from the village of Othian and recovered 1.200-kg charas from him.
The police have registered separate cases.