Two drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) The police on Friday arrested two alleged drug-pushers and recovered 2.620-kg charas from them.

The Police sources said Sadr police station, during routine patrolling, intercepted one Raheel near village of Pacci Kotli and recovered 1.

400-kg charas from him.

Meanwhile, Bambanwala police station arrested Arbaz from the village of Othian and recovered 1.200-kg charas from him.

The police have registered separate cases.