(@FahadShabbir)

Police on Monday arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 2.960kgs marijuana from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Police on Monday arrested two drug-pushers and recovered 2.960kgs marijuana from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Hajipura police during routine patrolling, arrested Jameel and recovered 1.620-kgs marijuana from him.

Meanwhile, Kotli Loharian arrested Tanveer from Kharota Sydien and recovered 1.340-kgs marijuana from him.