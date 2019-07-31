Two drug pushers arrested in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Tharparkar police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered three kilogram hashish from their possession

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Tharparkar police have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered three kilogram hashish from their possession.

According to the details, the operation was conducted on the special directives of Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Abdullah Ahmed.

The police also recovered a stolen Mehran car and 10500 packets of Gutka.

\378