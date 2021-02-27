UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Lahore police have arrested two drug pushers during operations in different areas of the city and recovered narcotics from their possession

Police sources said on Saturday that Kot Lakhpat police conducted a raid and arrested a notorious drug pusher- Afzal involved in selling drugs around the educational institutions.

The police also recovered one kg hash from his possession. A case had been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Kahna police arrested a drug pusher Tauqeer during the crackdown and recovered 46 bottles of liquor. A case had been registered against the accused.

SP Model Town Dost Muhammad said that crackdown against drug pushers willcontinue without any discrimination.

