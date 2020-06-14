UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Arrested, Recovered Liquor

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police party Uch Sharif, taking action on a tip off, have arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor from their posession on Sunday.

Police said, police raided the place pointed out by informers and arrested two drug pushers identified as Iftikhar and Ghulam and recovered 710 bottles of liquor and items used in manufacturing of the liquor from their possession.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

