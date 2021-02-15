UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Caught, Narcotics Seized In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:38 PM

The District police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The District police arrested two drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession here on Monday.

According to police spokesperson, during the ongoing drive against drug sellers in the district, Kot Momin police team on a tip-off conducted raid at Mohalla Khawajabad.

They arrested a drug pusher Hussnain Ali and recovered 1.12 kg hash from his possession.

Meanwhile, Bhalwal city police arrested accused Muhammad Naveed and recovered 1.8 kg hash from him.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

