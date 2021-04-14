Two drug pushers convicted

Judge special court CNS Zafar Iqbal Tarrar on Wednesday handed down 9 years imprisonment with Rs 90,000 fine each to two accused in a narcotics case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Judge special court CNS Zafar Iqbal Tarrar on Wednesday handed down 9 years imprisonment with Rs 90,000 fine each to two accused in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, Tahir and Wahid were arrested in 2019 by anti-narcotics team with10 kg heroin.