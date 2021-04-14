UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Drug Pushers Convicted

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 08:15 PM

Two drug pushers convicted

Judge special court CNS Zafar Iqbal Tarrar on Wednesday handed down 9 years imprisonment with Rs 90,000 fine each to two accused in a narcotics case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Judge special court CNS Zafar Iqbal Tarrar on Wednesday handed down 9 years imprisonment with Rs 90,000 fine each to two accused in a narcotics case.

According to the prosecution, Tahir and Wahid were arrested in 2019 by anti-narcotics team with10 kg heroin.

Related Topics

Fine 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority signs MoU with Al Jalila Ch ..

37 minutes ago

14 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

2 minutes ago

UN has inspected Iran's Natanz plant after explosi ..

2 minutes ago

15 killed as minibus hits landmine in Somalia: off ..

2 minutes ago

Russia says US troop pullout from Afghanistan risk ..

3 minutes ago

EMA to make finding on J&J vaccine next week

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.