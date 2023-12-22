Two drug pushers held

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 5.300 kg hashish from their possession in the areas of Loralai town on Friday.

According to police sources, on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Loralai Range Nazir Ahmed Kurd & SSP Loralai Muhammad Zafar under the supervision of SDPO Kaleemullah, SHO Abdul Rehman Loni, Loralai police conducted a raid at two different places and 3.

300 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of Zainullah a resident of Peshawar.

In another raid, police arrested Anwar Ali Shah, resident of Peshawar with 2 kg charas.

Further investigation was underway.