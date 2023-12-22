Open Menu

Two Drug Pushers Held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Police arrested two drug pushers and recovered 5.300 kg hashish from their possession in the areas of Loralai town on Friday.

