Two drug pushers held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Police claimed to have arrested two drug pushers in limits of different jurisdictions and recovered narcotics from them.

Javed Baloch and Ashiq alia Ashqa Mulan were held in precincts of Seet Pur Police and Sher Sultan Police Stations respectively.

Police have recovered 2200 gm charas from Javed and narcotics from the possession of Ashiq.

SHO of Seet Pur Police Station said Javed Baloch was a jailbird who had been imprisoned for four years for keeping 4 kg charas.