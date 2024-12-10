Two drug pushers held

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Multan police arrested two drug pushers from different parts of the city and recovered heroin and hashish from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Alpa police arrested Mir Baz in an operation at Lutf Abad and recovered one kilogram heroin from his possession while Pak Gate police apprehended accused Tahir and recovered over one kilogram hashish from his possession.