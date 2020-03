Two drug-pushers held, drugs recovered in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two drug-pushers including a woman and recovered 2.611-kg charas from them.

According to police, Hajipura police arrested a woman drug-trafficker, identified as Seema Bibi, from Mai Sabrian Bagh area and recovered 1.131-kg charas from her.

Niakapura police intercepted one Ali near M Ashraf Park and recovered 1.480-kg charas from him.

Police have registered separate cases.