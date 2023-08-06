Open Menu

Two Drug Pushers Held In Bahawalpur, Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police have apprehended two alleged drug peddlers from the Khairpur Tamewali area and recovered hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Khairpur Tamewali police station took two alleged drug pushers into custody who were identified as Fayyaz and Zulfiqar.

The police also recovered 1,840 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.

