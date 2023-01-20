UrduPoint.com

Two Drug Pushers Held In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Two drug pushers held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and liquor from the possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and liquor from the possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Shah Nikdur police raided and arrested two drug pushersidentified as Umair and Riaz and recovered 1.9 kg hashish and 40 litres liquor from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s comm ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ reflects UAE’s commitment to promote sustainabili ..

3 minutes ago
 Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vacci ..

Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vaccine at Davos Summit

27 minutes ago
 Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

27 minutes ago
 Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate at ..

Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate attempt by PTI to bring Imran to ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's ..

Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's issues on priority

27 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy Announcement

Monetary Policy Announcement

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.