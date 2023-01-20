Two drug pushers held in Sargodha

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and liquor from the possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered hashish and liquor from the possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Shah Nikdur police raided and arrested two drug pushersidentified as Umair and Riaz and recovered 1.9 kg hashish and 40 litres liquor from them.

Further investigation was underway.