Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

Kotwali police intercepted Imran near Nishat Park and recovered 80 bottle liquor from his possession.

City Daska police arrested Amman from College Road with 1.120 kg hashish.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.