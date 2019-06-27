UrduPoint.com
Two Drug Pushers Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Police on Thursday arrested two drug pushers and recovered liquor and hashish from their possession.

Kotwali police intercepted Imran near Nishat Park and recovered 80 bottle liquor from his possession.

City Daska police arrested Amman from College Road with 1.120 kg hashish.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

