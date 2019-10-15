Two drug pushers held in Sialkot

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.470 kg hashish and 20-liter liquor from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 1.470 kg hashish and 20-liter liquor from their possession.

Sadr police intercepted Ejaz near Bhadal village and recovered 1.470 kg hashish from him.

Motara police arrested Ilyas from Daska Road and recovered 20 liter liquor from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused.